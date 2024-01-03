Scattered downpours, thunderstorms possible tonight; see timing

ORLANDO, Fla. — You might want to have your umbrella handy Wednesday evening.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said a system in the Gulf of Mexico will start to bring rain near Interstate 75 after sunset.

He said scattered downpours will move into metro Orlando before 10 p.m.

“A few thunderstorms are possible as well, and this will be mostly moved out by (the Thursday morning) commute,” Terry said.

The storms could produce gusty winds as well, he said.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday, with highs in the low 60s.

Another front will arrive Saturday, bringing rain and thunderstorms to Central Florida by the afternoon.

