The Florida Mall lands Sip Fresh, one of 2023′s hottest fast-casual brands

Sip Fresh – a newer retail chain originating in California -- inked a three-unit franchise agreement with Ryan McGrail, who will open the first of them in Orlando at The Florida Mall this winter.

Next, he’ll open stores in Tampa and Sarasota. Last year, Sip Fresh was listed on QSR magazine’s 2023 “40/40 America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” list, which recognizes 40 fast-casual brands with fewer than 40 locations “on the verge of something big.”

On the menu at Sip Fresh are juices, smoothies and fruit bowls. Highlights include the classic Strawberry Banana Smoothie and the Mango Tango, a tropical mango blend topped with fresh mango dipped in tajin (a chili lime-flavored spice mix ) and chamoy (a sweet, sour and spicy condiment or sauce).

