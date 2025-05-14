DUI manslaughter suspect to appear in court 1 year after crash killed 8 on bus in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday marked one year since a bus crash killed 8 people in Marion County.

Investigators said more than 50 migrant workers were heading to a farm in Dunnellon when a pickup truck collided with their bus.

The bus flipped off the road, causing the 8 deaths and more than three dozen injuries.

Deadly Marion County bus crash Eight people died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying farm workers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Troopers said Bryan Howard was behind the wheel of the truck that sideswiped the bus along State Route 40. They arrested him on multiple charges, including 8 counts of DUI manslaughter.

Arrested: Bryan Maclean Howard was arrested and charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter. (Marion County Sheriff's Office )

Howard, who remains behind bars, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Ocala for a hearing related to the case.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group