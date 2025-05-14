Titusville leaders say mother should be shown video of son being shot, killed by police

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville City Council has passed a motion that could lead to a mother seeing footage from the night her son was shot and killed by police.

25-year-old Tri-Marea Charles died in February.

Investigators claim he was armed with a gun when that shooting happened.

City Council members requested Tuesday night that the Titusville police chief privately show his mother, Samantha Charles, the body cam video from that night.

She spoke at last night’s meeting, saying she has waited too long for closure.

As part of the city council’s motion, Charles would have to sign a confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement, if required by investigators.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group