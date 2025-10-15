Florida man arrested after letting his 5-year-old eat THC edibles, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Ka’Juan Harris, a father from Flagler County, was arrested and charged with child neglect after his 5-year-old child with autism ingested a THC edible.

Deputies in Flagler County arrested Harris after the incident where his non-verbal child reportedly ate a THC-infused edible.

Authorities have revealed that this is not the child’s first ingestion of THC. Deputies stated that the child also consumed THC at the age of ten months.

