Florida man charged in firebomb attack on mother’s home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have charged a second man in connection to an explosion at a home in Deltona.

On June 24, emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion and fire at the home on Covington Drive.

Investigators quickly determined someone had thrown an explosive device through a front bedroom window. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigators interviewed the victim who reported that she and the rest of the family had been arguing with her son, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Cruz-Ayala.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family had found evidence of a relationship between Cruz-Ayala and a girlfriend of the victim’s other son who was incarcerated in Seminole County at the time.

Investigators say they also spoke to neighbors who witnessed the fire and reported seeing a man driving a silver Mercedes run up to the home and throw something through the window.

Deputies later identified that man as 25-year-old Jason Smith, a friend of Cruz-Ayala’s.

Investigators say a license plate reader captured Smith’s Mercedes entering the City of Deltona moments before the explosion.

Cell phone data also placed Smith in the area of the explosion, and at Cruz-Ayala’s apartment in Winter Park shortly before it happened.

When questioned about the incident, Smith initially denied having any knowledge of what happened.

However, a search of the Mercedes yielded evidence linking Smith to the crime, including a cork matching the broken pieces of a Don Julio Tequila bottle found in the victim’s home after the fire was extinguished. They also collected a lighter from the back seat.

Smith was arrested on July 11 and charged with arson and possession of a fire bomb. He’s been in the Volusia County jail since then on a total of $200,000 bond.

Investigators spent the following weeks using cell phone data, video surveillance, and witness information to gather the information needed to obtain a warrant for Cruz-Ayala on the same charges.

Cruz-Ayala has been in the Orange County Jail since July 26 on drug trafficking charges and will be served with the warrant there. He’s being held on more than $1 million bond.

