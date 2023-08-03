Reckless driver nearly side-swipes Volusia County deputy on I-95, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is facing charges after he almost side-swiped a deputy’s patrol car on I-95 in Volusia County.

The driver bailed out of his car but couldn’t hide from a K-9 officer.

K-9 “Toki” found the driver hiding in the woods Tuesday night.

The driver needed medical attention for a bite on his ankle.

Officials said he is facing charges of fleeing from law enforcement.

