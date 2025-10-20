Florida may bring cursive handwriting lessons back to the classroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida students could once again be learning cursive.

A new bill filed in the Florida House could see students in grades two through five learning cursive handwriting once again.

The proposed legislation would mandate that students not only learn cursive but also be tested on their proficiency in writing it.

This initiative is set to be discussed in the upcoming winter legislative session, which begins in January.

The reintroduction of cursive writing into the curriculum reflects a broader educational debate about the relevance of traditional skills in modern education.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group