Florida mom cuts family’s throats in eviction-driven suicide pact, detectives say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Barbara Bates following a suicide-related call in Lehigh Acres, where a family suicide pact was discovered.

Deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Almelia St E. on Monday night after receiving a report of a suicide attempt. Upon arrival, they found three individuals with injuries and provided immediate medical attention.

The investigation revealed that Barbara Bates, 59, had cut two family members and then herself before calling 911. The family had made a suicide pact due to an impending eviction that would leave them homeless.

According to the arrest report, Barbara Bates, her husband Neil Bates, 64, and their son planned the pact after consuming alcohol and sleeping pills. Neil Bates reportedly stated he would go first as he lacked the courage to harm his son.

All three individuals were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Barbara Bates has been charged with two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.

SEE THE ARREST REPORT BELOW

