Florida officers wrangle massive rogue iguana in Daytona Beach

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police officers responded swiftly to reports of a large iguana wandering through a residential area.

The reptile was spotted in a neighborhood and posed a potential hazard to locals.

Officers were able to safely capture the massive iguana without incident, securing it for return to wherever it came from.

