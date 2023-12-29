Florida officials share warning over fireworks safety during New Year’s Eve weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lot of people will be setting off fireworks over the holiday weekend to ring in the New Year.

Under Florida law, adults can buy fireworks that are usually prohibited and use them on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is urging people to follow these fire-safety guidelines:

• Avoid unapproved fireworks.

• Keep pets inside and away from fireworks.

• Leave the big show to the professionals.

“There’s gonna be displays all over the state. Enjoy your time with your family and allow somebody else to enjoy the responsibility of igniting the fireworks,” Patronis said.

Specific rules about where fireworks can be used vary from county to county.

