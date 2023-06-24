Florida organization celebrates in Orlando after AAPI education bill passes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida organization will be recognized Saturday for its significant milestone in education.

Make Us Visible Florida is part of a nationwide coalition to present solutions to anti-Asian American bullying, hate and violence, starting in schools.

The coalition sponsored a bill to require Asian American and Pacific Islander history in K-12 curriculums.

MUV-FL fought to pass the AAPI bill in the Florida legislature for two years, which became law in May.

Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings will present MUV-FL with a proclamation at the celebration.

Guests can enjoy refreshments, guest speakers, a lion dance and a kung fu performance from the Wah Lum Temple.

People can also learn more about APPI education in schools from community members.

According to MUV-FL, Florida is now the fifth state to include the requirement of teaching AAPI history.

MUV-FL Director Mimi Chan started a Florida petition in 2021 that garnered over 15,000 signatures.

Other Florida senators and representatives are expected to attend the event, including Sen. Linda Stewart, Rep. Rene Plasencia and Rep. Anna Eskamani.

The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Wah Lum Temple on Goldenrod Road.

