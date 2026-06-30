Florida ranks 3rd most expensive state to start over after divorce

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is one of the most expensive states to start over after a divorce, according to a new study.

The analysis from iSelect ranked Florida No. 3 among the 30 most expensive states for starting over after a breakup.

The study estimated the cost of starting over in Florida at $4,290, including income loss, rent and an accommodation deposit.

Researchers said that amount is equal to about 3.06 weeks of pay.

The study ranked Hawaii as the most expensive state to start over, followed by Arizona and Florida. Georgia and Nevada tied for fourth.

According to the study, Florida’s divorce rate is 3 per 1,000 residents.

The report used income per capita, average rent and typical rental deposit costs to estimate how much money a person may need to reestablish independent living after a divorce.

Researchers said divorce estimates were calculated using each state’s divorce rate per 1,000 residents and the latest available population estimates.

The study notes that costs can vary widely depending on housing, income, family situation and location.

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