Florida represents the U.S. in the Little League World Series Championship as Lake Mary win 10-7

, Fla. — Lake Mary represents the U.S. in the Little League World series as they defeated Boerne, TX in the U.S. Championship 10-7

This is the ninth time Florida has represented the U.S. in the finals.

The last time was in 2003, when East Boyton Beach lost to Japan 10-1.

Lake Mary will face Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series Championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. on Channel 9

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group