Florida represents the U.S. in the Little League World Series Championship as Lake Mary win 10-7

LLWS Florida Texas Baseball Lake Mary, Fla.'s Jacob Bibaud dives but cannot catch a fly ball by Boerne, Texas' Doc Mogford during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Two runs scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Tom E. Puskar/AP)

, Fla. — Lake Mary represents the U.S. in the Little League World series as they defeated Boerne, TX in the U.S. Championship 10-7

This is the ninth time Florida has represented the U.S. in the finals.

The last time was in 2003, when East Boyton Beach lost to Japan 10-1.

Lake Mary will face Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series Championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. on Channel 9

