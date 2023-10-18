Florida schools to launch new threat management system in January

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida schools are preparing to carry out a new way of assessing threats.

The new Florida model requires every school to put together a team for safety planning.

The team must include a teacher, administrator, law enforcement officer and a mental health professional.

The model also requires all school districts to use the same online platform to share information about threat management.

“The expectation is that when you send your kid to school in the morning, that the kid is coming home safe in the afternoon,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “It is the number one priority. It has to be the number one priority, and it has required a culture change to get there.”

The new requirements start in January.

