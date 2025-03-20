Florida Senate passes bill to make abandoning restrained animals during natural disasters a felony

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Senate has passed a bill that would make it a felony to abandon a restrained animal during a hurricane.

It’s called “Trooper’s Law.”

It’s named after a bull terrier that was left alone along I-75 near Tampa during evacuations from Hurricane Milton.

His owner was eventually charged, and trooper was adopted.

Trooper’s Law would make abandoning a restrained animal during a natural disaster a third-degree felony.

If convicted, the penalty would be up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group