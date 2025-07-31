Florida State football staff has UCF flair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida State begins fall camp, you’ll see some familiar faces if you’re a UCF football fan.

Former Knights head coach Gus Malzahn is now FSU’s offensive coordinator, Tim Harris Jr. is the Seminoles wide receiver coach and Herb Hand is leading the offensive line.

From a player perspective, former UCF QB Thomas Castellanos is now FSU’s presumed Week 1 starter vs Alabama.

We’ll see if adding a bunch of Knights is the right move for FSU head coach Mike Norvell as he looks to bounce back from a nightmare 2-10 season in 2024.

On August 30 at 3:30 on WFTV, Florida State opens the season at home against Alabama.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group