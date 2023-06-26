Florida sues Biden administration over higher education reforms

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is suing the Biden administration.

The governor and attorney general announced a lawsuit in Tampa.

They claim the federal government is undercutting Florida’s higher education reforms.

The lawsuit said its goal is to strip power from “unaccountable accreditors who think they should run Florida’s public universities.”

“It’s not just that that doesn’t make sense to have these accreditation agencies have so much power,” DeSantis said. “We believe it violates the law and the federal constitution to allow them to exercise such power.”

The state wants a judge to declare the federal laws and policies unconstitutional, and to block the Biden administration from enforcing them.

