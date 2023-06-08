‘Shut the border down’: Gov. DeSantis hosts roundtable immigration talk in Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Az. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has made his first visit to the nation’s southern border as a presidential candidate.

DeSantis hosted a roundtable on border policy in Arizona on Wednesday.

This comes after he used Florida state funds to fly three dozen migrants from El Paso to Sacramento.

Read: DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border

Last week, DeSantis promised to “shut the border down.”

“And I don’t know how you could just sit there and let the country be overrun with millions and millions of people coming illegally, and massive amounts of drugs coming in, that are having a profound impact on communities all across this country,” DeSantis said.

Read: Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis

The governor was joined by other state officials, including attorney general Ashley Moody, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group