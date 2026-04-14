FHP: Woman carrying infant in car seat struck and killed on SR-46 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a woman carrying a baby in a car seat was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking along State Road 46 in Geneva.

It happened Tuesday morning shortly after 3 a.m., west of Jungle Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, 24, of Orlando, was walking westbound on the westbound travel lane of SR-46 when a Ford F-350 truck struck her.

Troopers said she died at the crash scene.

Deadly crash in Geneva, Fla. State troopers closed SR-46 in Seminole County early Tuesday to investigate a deadly crash. (WFTV staff)

Investigators said the infant in the car seat was not hurt but was taken to Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital as a precaution.

"At this time it is still under investigation as to why the woman was walking in the roadway," an FHP spokesperson told Channel 9.

The driver of the pickup, 58 of Winter Springs, was uninjured and remained at the crash site, troopers said.

A stretch of State Road 46 was shut down in both directions while troopers investigated the crash; the roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Channel 9 and WFTV.com will continue to update details of this developing story as we receive them.

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