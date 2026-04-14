KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The Artemis II mission concluded with a splashdown on Friday, marking the astronauts’ return to Earth.

Navy recovery divers immediately reached the Orion capsule after splashdown, confirming all four crew members were in good health.

A specially trained Navy medical team, consisting of four divers, was part of the recovery operation.

Video shows Artemis II crew after dramatic ocean splashdown

Their primary role was to assess the astronauts’ health following their return and prepare them for transport to a waiting helicopter.

The recovery team announced the successful retrieval of all four crew members with the code “four green,” signifying their good health.

This confirmation followed a happy reunion at the splashdown site.

The Navy divers then assisted in transferring the astronauts to a waiting helicopter.

The Artemis II astronauts plan to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to share more details about the mission.

See more in the video above.

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