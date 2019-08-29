Florida teacher committed after describing how he'd carry out mass killing, bombing

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida teacher was forcibly committed for a mental evaluation after he told his students how he would carry out a mass killing if he were an active shooter, authorities said.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Lakeland High School math teacher Keith Cook was taken into custody Monday under Florida's Baker Act. He was taken to a mental health facility.
Cook made statements to his students during a lockdown drill on what to do if a gunman is on campus, a local newspaper said.
According to a student, Cook said he would hide a bomb with nails, fire a couple of rounds, then explode the bomb.
Cook is on leave from Polk County Public Schools.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
