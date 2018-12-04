ORLANDO, Fla. - A 2-year-old South Florida girl who has cancer needs a very rare type of blood, OneBlood said Monday.
The blood bank said it has organized a worldwide search for donors who could be a possible match for Zainab.
Potential donors must be exclusively of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent, meaning the donor’s birth parents are both 100 percent Pakistani, Indian or Iranian, and they must have Type O or Type A blood.
Officials said all donations must be coordinated with the blood bank in advance to ensure that additional compatibility testing is performed.
