Florida woman bites 600-pound camel's testicles after it sat on her

GROSSE TETE, Louisiana - A Florida woman found herself in a lumpy situation: underneath a 600-pound camel.
How did this happen? Well, it all started with a visit to a Louisiana truck stop.
Casper the camel was inside his enclosure at the Tiger truck stop in Grosse Tete, Louisiana when Gloria Lancaster, 68, and Edmond Lancaster, 73, from Milton, Florida, stopped in, according to The Associated Press.
Truck stop manager, Pamela Bossier, said the couple was chasing their dog, who is deaf, and tossing treats his way when one of those treats went through the enclosure, CNN reported.
That’s when things got weird(er).
Casper got spooked, went toward the couple and sat on the woman.
“Camels are going to naturally sit down. Well, when he sat down, she was underneath him. I might feel kind of funny saying this on TV, but she actually bit him in his private area. That's about as nice is I can put it," Bossier said.
Casper got off the woman, who was then hospitalized.
The Lancasters were given tickets for trespassing and not having the dog on a leash.
