Florida’s back-to-school tax free shopping ends this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been procrastinating with your child’s school supply shopping, you may want to get it done this weekend.

Sunday is the last day of the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Eligible items include school supplies $50 or less, clothing $100 or less, and personal computers under $1,500.

Another sales tax holiday for school supplies is set for January.

For a full list of eligible Florida tax-free supplies, click here.

