Florida’s disaster preparation sales tax holiday ends Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Florida are running out of time to save money while buying hurricane season supplies.

Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday ends Friday.

State CFO Jimmy Patronis met with an urban search and rescue task force Thursday to discuss storm preparation.

The first responders said many people were unprepared for last year’s storms.

And they said even though the hurricane season is already underway, there’s still time to get ready.

“Last year, we witnessed the many people who were unprepared and felt the immense distress of hurricane Ian. It was a huge and unpredictable storm, exactly why we need to prepare today,” officials said.

Another sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

