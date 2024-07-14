Florida’s State Road A1A renamed to ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’

ORLANDO, Fla. — A historic highway in Florida now has a new name.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Highway Bil,” which officially changed the name of State Road A1A to the “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”

He also signed another bill that makes changes to the state’s specialty license plate program, adding a plate that will display the name “Margaritaville.”

Both moves honor the late singer’s impact on Florida culture.

