Florida’s unemployment rate is rising

ORLANDO, Fla. — Unemployment in Florida is rising after years of historically low numbers.

The state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 4.5% in January.

That’s nearly 500,000 people out of a workforce of more than 11 million people.

Jobs in education, health, and manufacturing increased in 2025, but all other major industries in Florida have seen job cuts.

Gov. DeSantis said the state is still attracting businesses and workers.

Florida’s unemployment rate was a historic 2.7% in 2022, the lowest in the state’s history.

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