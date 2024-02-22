Local

Food costs see highest jump compared to income in 30 years, data shows

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve noticed more of your budget going to food you aren’t alone.

The U.S. Labor Department said it has been 30 years since the cost of food ate up this much of your income.

American consumers are now spending 11.3% of their disposable income on food.

Prices at dining establishments jumped more than 5% last month, compared to January.

That hasn’t happened since President George H.W. Bush was in office.

