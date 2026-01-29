Food giveaway set for Saturday in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange-area residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.
Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
Organizers said the Jan. 31 giveaway will be held at Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange.
The church is located at:
- 200 Layfayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127
The distribution is set to begin at 8 a.m. and will be drive-thru style.
The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will continue through 11 a.m., while supplies last.
Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”
