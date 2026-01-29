Food giveaway set for Saturday in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange-area residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Organizers said the Jan. 31 giveaway will be held at Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange.

The church is located at:

200 Layfayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

The distribution is set to begin at 8 a.m. and will be drive-thru style.

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will continue through 11 a.m., while supplies last.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share to visit Port Orange on Jan. 31 Info flyer for January 31 Farm Share event in Port Orange. (Farm Share)

