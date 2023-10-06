Football Friday Night Game of the Week: Seminole and Cocoa meet in battle of one-loss teams

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s already week seven of the High School Football regular season in Florida.

There are plenty of great matchups on this Football Friday Night in Central Florida, but one stands out among the rest.

Seminole and Cocoa High Schools are two of the best programs in the state and certainly in Central Florida.

The teams met last year in a thriller that ended with the Seminoles edging out the Tigers in overtime. Fans could be in for another nail-biter Friday night.

The two teams are almost identical in terms of production on both sides of the ball.

Cocoa has given up just seven points while scoring 66 in their last two games.

As for Seminole, Quarterback Karson Siqueiros-Lasky has been one of the best in the state, throwing for over 900-yards and 14 touchdowns so far this year.

The Seminole defense has also been good, giving up just 11 points per game on average.

After Friday night, either Seminole or Cocoa will remain a one-loss team.

Seminole Head Coach Karl Calhoun, Jr. says it’s not hard for his team to get geared up for this type of matchup.

“When you’re playing in those big-time games against big-time opponents, I think it makes the kids hungrier. It makes them really want to get to the next one,” Calhoun said. “I think Seminole, we’ve been accustomed to playing in those big-time games, so I think we want to continue the same thing going forward.”

Tonight on Football Friday Night, we’ll have highlights from the game of the week, including games like Apopka at Olympia and Ocoee at Winter Park starting at 11:35 p.m. right after WFTV Tonight.

