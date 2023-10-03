Orlando Magic hosts Media Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are just weeks away from the start of the 35th season of Orlando Magic basketball.

Jamahl Mosley is entering his third season as head coach, and he’s got the pieces to put a winning team on the court.

Magic Media Day is the unofficial start of the season. Training camp begins Tuesday, the preseason opener is next Tuesday, and the season opener is just over three weeks away.

Every team wants to make the playoffs across the league, but for the first time in years, that seems possible for this team.

Despite starting 5-20 a season ago, the Magic finished 29-28 the rest of the way and remained in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

They increased their win total by 12 -– the biggest jump in the Eastern Conference.

And players like Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are finally healthy. Things are looking up to make a playoff push.

“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Fultz said. “I think that’s all that really matters. We’re not really looking on the outside because we know what we can do, and we know what we’re capable of.”

The Magic will play their first preseason game in New Orleans on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and the season opener is at the Amway Center on Oct. 25 against the Rockets.

