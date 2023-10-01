Orlando Predators return to the Amway Center and the Arena Football League

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Predators return to Orlando and the Amway Center with their return to the Arena Football League.

The Predators previously competed in the league from 1991 to 2016, where they captured two league titles in 1998 and 2000.

Prior to re-joining the AFL, the Predators previously spent the past five years competing in the National Arena League.

The franchise will be owned by Central Florida entrepreneur John Cheney.

Read: Florida homeowners with Citizens insurance to see double-digit rate hike

“The excitement of Orlando Predators returning to the AFL is yet another example of our commitment to hand-select the best of the best in Arena Football. We are extremely pleased that Orlando chose the AFL to continue their legacy in arena football,” said AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton.

As part of the transition from the NAL to the AFL, Shawn Knapp will continue to serve as the team’s General Manager and Director of Operations, according to a news release.

Read: A dozen dachshunds rescued by Brevard County shelter after owner’s death

Previously the Predators were one of the league’s most successful franchises, especially under the leadership of AFL legend - and former NFL head coach - Jay Gruden, who led them to 2 championships in a 4-year span.

For more information on the Orlando Predators, CLICK HERE.

Read: New craft brewery opens near downtown Orlando

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group