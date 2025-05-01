Former Brevard County teacher could head to trial next week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Former Brevard County teacher Karly Anderson is currently headed to trial after a judge rejected a motion to dismiss misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and resisting an officer without violence.

The charges are related to a January Cocoa Beach house party.

Defense Attorney Kenneth Weaver attempted to get those charges dropped earlier today.

Weaver told a judge, “What Ms. Anderson is accused of is verbal; under the case law, it’s almost never a crime.”

However, the judge found the defense’s motion to be legally insufficient. Weaver has the option to refile.

The state has made an undisclosed plea offer.

According to Cocoa Beach Police, the house party that led to Anderson landing in court was held at the home of a colleague, former Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan.

She is facing felony charges in the case, including one count of child neglect and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She has been suspended from Brevard Public Schools without pay.

Anderson resigned from the district last week.

