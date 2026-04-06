Rain and storms ramp up Monday as cold front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a warm Easter Sunday, we are tracking Weather On the Way to kick off the work week.

Scattered showers and storms will be slow to fade away this evening, with dry conditions expected overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 5, 2026 (WFTV)

Much higher rain and storm chances arrive for Monday. A cold front will push into the region, increasing rain and storm chances during the day. Temps for Monday will be in the low 80s.

Even more moisture pushes in for Tuesday, as the front stalls south of the area. Periods of rain are expected, with gusty winds also developing. Highs for Tuesday will only be in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 5, 2026 (WFTV)

The rainy pattern looks set to continue on Wednesday, with periods of rain likely again. Some minor flooding is also possible, with windy conditions and temps in the low 70s.

The elevated rain chances continue into late week, but the activity will be more scattered. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 5, 2026 (WFTV)

Drier weather is expected to return next weekend, but a few showers remain possible.

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