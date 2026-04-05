Barricaded suspect surrenders after standoff in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A suspect who was barricaded was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to reports of an armed threat at a residence in Fruitland Park.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a Sunnyside Drive home following reports that a man threatened a neighbor with a gun. When they arrived, they found the suspect had barricaded himself inside the house.

The Lake County Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene to establish communication with the individual. Following negotiations, the suspect, Alexander Barrios Ozorio Walfre, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies also located a second individual inside the home, identified as Walter Emanuel Berrios Ozorio. He was arrested on a charge of resisting.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Authorities mentioned that more details, including official reports, are expected to be released on Monday.

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