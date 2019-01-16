Former doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients in Palm Coast, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A former Palm Coast doctor was arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation into accusations he improperly touched patients, according to deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Florence Fruehan, 59, was arrested by a judge’s order after numerous reports from former patients.
Deputies reported the investigating into Fruehan’s alleged behavior in September 2018.
Two victims told deputies Fruehan had touched them inappropriately during their office visits, according to a police report.
Deputies said the victims alleged the touching was sexual in nature and did not provide any legitimate medical purpose.
Investigators said the incidents did not meet the requirement for a “sex crime” charge and Fruehan has been charged with two counts of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
“Our detectives have not stopped working on this case since it was first reported to us,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “There is still more work to be done but I am pleased that the State Attorney’s Office has moved forward on these two felony charges. I hope the victims feel that justice is being served.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.
