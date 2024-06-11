Former Marion County principal to be in court Tuesday on charge of cruelty towards a child

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County principal is set to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of cruelty towards a child.

Channel 9 first reported on Dontay Prophet’s arrest last month.

Investigators said he hit a student with a computer charger and put them in a chokehold inside a classroom at Destiny Leadership Academy.

Prosecutors have abandoned one of the charges Prophet was initially facing.

The state attorney’s office filed to drop Prophet’s charge of “false imprisonment of a child under age 13.”

He is now only facing a charge of “cruelty toward child abuse without great bodily harm.”

Prophet’s arrest came after surveillance video emerged from inside a classroom.

According to investigators, the video shows Prophet hitting a student with a computer charger.

Body camera footage captured deputies questioning Prophet about the incident.

The arrest affidavit alleges Prophet grabbed the student, put him in a chokehold, and restrained him from leaving.

The affidavit also states the student tried to hide under a table, but Prophet dragged him out.

Prophet is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m.

Channel 9 will follow in court appearance and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

