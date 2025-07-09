Former Rep. Stephanie Murphy announces run for Orange County Mayor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Former U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced she is running for Mayor of Orange County.

Murphy says her campaign will focus on economic growth, lowering living costs, community safety, and family opportunities.

Murphy represented Florida’s 7th Congressional District from 2017 to 2023 as a member of the Democratic Party.

See was the first Vietnamese-American woman and the second Vietnamese-American overall elected to the U.S. Congress.

She is running to replace Jerry Demings has been the mayor of Orange County since 2018.

Voters will decide who wins the mayor’s race when they head to the polls in November 2026.

