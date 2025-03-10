Disney shares inside look at new ‘Monsters, Inc’ ride at Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is sharing more details about some big upcoming attractions.

Disney released a sneak peek of the new ride system for the Monsters, Inc. attraction.

The new ride will replace the “Muppet-Vision 3D” attraction in Hollywood Studios.

The ride’s seats will be lifted into the air to mimic the movie’s famous “swinging doors” scene.

The “Muppet-Vision 3D” attraction will close in June.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group