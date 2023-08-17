Former teacher accused of sexual assault on child in New Jersey also taught in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former teacher accused of sexual assault of a child in New Jersey also spent years teaching in Volusia County, according to local officials.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the Prosecutor’s Office in Warren County, New Jersey, now 52-year-old Kenneth Lutz committed the abuse between 1998 and 1999 in Phillipsburg.

READ: Rockledge man charged in scheme to sell millions of N95 masks to Canadian healthcare company

Lutz is alleged to have committed acts of sexual penetration while the victim was between the ages of 12 and 13 years old.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Lutz was employed as a teacher at the victim’s elementary school and was also considered a friend of the family.

Investigators say Lutz was even trusted to drive the victim to and from school.

READ: Deputies: Edgewater man arrested after leaving homemade pipe bomb in car wash trash can

Lutz was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by contact.

In addition to being employed at schools in New Jersey, the Warren County Prosecutor says Lutz has also taught at New Smyrna Beach High School and at Blue Lake Elementary School in DeLand.

According to personnel records from the Volusia County School Board, Lutz was employed by the district from August 5, 2008 until February 20, 2013.

READ: Officials work to improve drainage in North Brevard County after sudden flooding

There’s no record of any professional standards investigations or other allegations of misconduct during Lutz’ time of employment with Volusia County Schools.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group