Former Volusia County teacher engaged in sexual relations with student, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A former teacher at New Smyrna Beach High School is in custody after deputies said she engaged in a sexual relationship with a student.
Officials said 28-year-old Megan Parris turned herself in after a judge signed a warrant for her arrest for allegedly having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student.
An investigation into Parris' behavior began in March after a student reported her and the victim to school officials. Detectives determined Parris had sexual encounters with the victim off campus, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Parris was later placed on administrative leave and has not returned to teaching.
Parris faces a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}