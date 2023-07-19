Local

Four-legged Barbie and friends looking for next ‘dream house’ in Central Florida

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Seminole County Animal Services Animals named after Barbie and her friends are up for adoption at Seminole County Animal Services. (Seminole County Animal Services)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Do you have space in your “dream house” to make room for Barbie, Ken or one of their other four-legged friends?

Dogs named Barbie, Ken and Stacie, and cats named Chelsea, Kelly and Skipper are up for adoption at Seminole County Animal Services.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

After the shelter neared capacity earlier this month, officials announced that dog adoptions would be only $5 through the end of July. You can meet some of the adoptable dogs here.

Seminole County Animal Services is located at 232 Eslinger Way in Sanford.

Read: Seminole County Animal Services offering $5 dog adoptions this month

You can learn more about how to adopt here.

Image 1 of 7

Seminole County Animal Services Animals named after Barbie and her friends are up for adoption at Seminole County Animal Services. (Seminole County Animal Services)

Image 1 of 35

World Premiere Of "Barbie" LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read