Four-legged Barbie and friends looking for next ‘dream house’ in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Do you have space in your “dream house” to make room for Barbie, Ken or one of their other four-legged friends?

Dogs named Barbie, Ken and Stacie, and cats named Chelsea, Kelly and Skipper are up for adoption at Seminole County Animal Services.

After the shelter neared capacity earlier this month, officials announced that dog adoptions would be only $5 through the end of July. You can meet some of the adoptable dogs here.

Seminole County Animal Services is located at 232 Eslinger Way in Sanford.

You can learn more about how to adopt here.

