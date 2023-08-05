FPH: 78-year-old man dies after having a medical episode while riding motorcycle in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man lost his life after suffering a medical episode while riding a motorcycle Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:56 a.m. in Seminole County.

According to a news release, the man was driving a Harley Davidson north on Hickman Drive approaching Hickman Circle, when he turned left into a business driveway.

When the motorcyclist was navigating in the parking lot, he suffered a medical episode, lost control, and was ejected from his bike, troopers said.

Officials identified the driver as a 78-year-old man from Winter Springs.

The man was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, where he died.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

See a map of the location below:

