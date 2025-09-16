Franklin’s Friends’ HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest

, Fla — Join 9 Family Connection for Franklin’s Friends’ 12th annual HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Walk-a-Thon and Canine Costume Contest Saturday morning October 25th at Cranes Roost Park. Enjoy a leisurely dog walk, canine costume contest, adoptable dogs, pet-friendly vendors, raffles and more! Proceeds benefit Franklin’s Friends –which supports Central Florida animal welfare with grants to local nonprofit and government agencies that are dedicated to Shelter/Rescue, Spay/Neuter, and Community education projects.

Register today at https://franklinsfriends.info/howl-o-ween