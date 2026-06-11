Free memory screenings in Dunnellon for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Free memory screenings will be offered Friday in Dunnellon as part of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Renstar Medical Research said it will be joined by THOR East, a Florida-based mobile research unit, to provide brain health education and free screenings.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the office of Dr. Rosamma Babyjoseph, located at 12030 S. Ohio St. in Dunnellon.

Organizers said tours of the mobile research unit will also be available.

“With the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease on the rise, Renstar is happy to take brain health on the road with the Mobile Research Unit by partnering with Dr. Babyjoseph during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month,” Alyssa Ashley, clinical operations manager of Renstar, said in a news release.

Ashley said the free screenings are meant to encourage the Dunnellon community to take charge of their brain health.

The mobile research unit is touring the state to improve access to brain health education and services, organizers said.

People interested in attending can RSVP by calling 352-763-4000.

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