Free music festival: Make Music Orange County returns June 21

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Musicians and music enthusiasts are getting ready for Make Music Orange County, a full-day event with free performances throughout the county.

The event is set for Sunday, June 21, with performances across various locations in Orange County. All activities are free and available to everyone.

Organizers say musicians of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate by signing up through the Make Music Orange County website.

Last year’s inaugural event featured 40 performances in 16 venues, including coffee shops, restaurants, community centers, museums, outdoor plazas, and a private residence. Genres ranged from bluegrass and jazz to classical, pop, Latin, and Vietnamese fusion.

“Make Music Day gave me the perfect opportunity to debut my talent at local venues last year, and I’ve grown so much as an artist since then,” performer Arum Lee Lansel said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform again this year and help bring our community together through music.”

Vicki Landon, the Administrator of Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, expressed enthusiasm about expanding on the event’s success.

“I hope everyone takes a moment on June 21 to enjoy or create some music for their friends, family, and community,” Landon said.

More details about performances and participating venues can be found through Make Music Orange County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group