Free Summer Lovin’ Book Festival celebrates romance at Oviedo Mall

OVIDEO, Fla. — Romance readers will have a chance to meet authors, shop for book-themed merchandise and discover new favorite reads during the Summer Lovin’ Book Festival at Oviedo Mall this weekend.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oviedo Mall and will feature romance authors, signed books, vendor booths, workshops and panel discussions.

Organizers say the festival will celebrate romance stories of all kinds, from lighthearted beach reads to more dramatic love stories, while giving readers and writers an opportunity to connect with others who share their passion for the genre.

In addition to meeting authors, attendees can browse a marketplace featuring book-related vendors and participate in programming throughout the day.

Admission is free and open to the public, including access to the vendor marketplace, workshops and panels.

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