ParkVolusia to become single parking registration for Volusia County and New Smyrna Beach by 2027

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, residents will no longer need separate parking registrations for Volusia County and the City of New Smyrna Beach’s off-beach parking lots.

The Volusia County Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city that will make ParkVolusia the single registration system for the county’s more than 60 off-beach parking lots and seven City of New Smyrna Beach off-beach parking lots.

Current ParkVolusia permit holders will automatically receive access to the city’s participating parking lots on Jan. 1, 2027, with no additional action required. Current City of New Smyrna Beach parking permits will expire Dec. 31, 2026, and permit holders must register with ParkVolusia before using the lots in 2027.

County officials said more than 175,000 active resident accounts are already registered with ParkVolusia and will automatically gain access to the participating city parking lots under the new system.

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