Greg Warmoth celebrates 40 years at WFTV, a career spent guiding Central Florida through history

ORLANDO, Fla. — For four decades, one face has remained a constant in Central Florida living rooms.

This week marks Greg Warmoth’s 40th anniversary at WFTV Channel 9, a milestone few broadcasters ever reach. Warmoth made his first appearance on Channel 9 on Aug. 2, 1986, beginning a career that has spanned generations of viewers and some of the biggest stories in Florida history.

Over the last 40 years, Warmoth has helped guide viewers through hurricanes, shuttle launches, presidential elections, major criminal trials, breaking news, and the daily stories that have shaped Central Florida.

His colleagues say his impact extends far beyond the anchor desk.

Anchor Martha Sugalski, who has worked alongside Warmoth for more than a decade, called him family.

“For 40 years Greg Warmoth has been a staple on WFTV-Channel 9,” Sugalski wrote in a social media tribute. “From covering sports, hurricanes, politics, rocket launches, crime…You name it, he’s covered it. — What you see everyday with Greg is real. He cares about this community, is a wonderful husband and father and loyal friend.”

Anchor Daralene Jones said Warmoth has been a “steady, trusted voice” throughout some of Central Florida’s defining moments.

“For four decades, you’ve been a steady, trusted voice through some of Central Florida’s biggest moments—from covering the Casey Anthony trial and chronicling our space program to guiding viewers through countless hurricanes with calm, clarity, and compassion,” Jones wrote.

Anchor Alexa Lorenzo described Warmoth as an “incredible mentor, cheerleader, and friend.”

“He’s the kind of person who genuinely wants to see everyone around him succeed. Central Florida is lucky to have someone so genuine, talented, and dedicated telling its stories,” she said.

What was happening when Greg joined Channel 9?

When Greg Warmoth first appeared on WFTV in August 1986, the world looked much different.

In sports:

Super Bowl XX: The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 behind one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 behind one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. NBA champions: The Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in six games to win the 1986 NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in six games to win the 1986 NBA Finals. World Series: The New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in a memorable seven-game World Series.

The New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in a memorable seven-game World Series. Daytona 500: NASCAR legend Geoff Bodine captured the 1986 Daytona 500, holding off Bill Elliott to win “The Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway.

At the movies:

Top Gun starring Tom Cruise was one of the biggest box-office hits of 1986, joined by favorites like Crocodile Dundee, Platoon, The Karate Kid Part II, Aliens and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

On the radio:

Around the time Warmoth made his Channel 9 debut, “Glory of Love” by Peter Cetera, featured in The Karate Kid Part II, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Forty years later, while technology, television and the Central Florida skyline have changed dramatically, Warmoth has remained a familiar and trusted presence for viewers.

As WFTV celebrates his 40-year milestone, Warmoth’s legacy is measured not only by the countless stories he’s covered, but by the generations of Central Floridians who have welcomed him into their homes night after night.

Congratulations, Greg, on 40 years at Channel 9.

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